Children’s Care Packages Donated to Emery County Sheriff’s Office

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) recently shared a generous act from a local group, expressing gratitude for the continued support from the community.

The ECSO received a large donation of children’s care packages. These packages came in handmade bags with a blanket, toiletries, a stuffed animal and a snack. These bags were created by the Dutch Flat Ward Young Women’s Group from Ferron and delivered by the Conover family.

The care packages were given to ECSO deputies, who will distribute them to children that appear to be in need.

Appreciation for the act of kindness was expressed by ECSO Sheriff Greg Funk, who also thanked all for the community support that is continually received from the citizens of Emery County.