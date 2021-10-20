Choral Music Returns to USU Eastern

Stock photo

Press Release

After a full school year with no choir classes offered due to COVID-19, USU Eastern is back in full swing with its chamber choir and concert choir. Their first performance, “Fall Sing,” is this Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Geary Event Center. And, as tradition holds, community singers are invited to come and sing with the USU Eastern choirs to prepare select choruses from Handel’s “Messiah.”

The tradition spanning seven decades came to a pandemic-induced halt last year, but resumes this year with modifications. A number of factors and uncertainties make it impossible to host the typical 90-minute performance with soloists this year. Instead, the choir will sing four choruses in conjunction with the USU Eastern Holiday Concert, “Festival of Carols,” on Thursday, Dec. 9 in the Geary Events Center. Dress rehearsals will be Dec. 5 and 8 at 7 p.m. It is hoped that the rehearsal on Sunday, Dec. 5 can be attended by those who can only come on the first Sunday of the month as the tradition goes.

The entire concert on Dec. 9 will be under the direction of USU Eastern Choral Director Larry Martin and accompanied by USU Eastern Piano Instructor Elise Tuttle. They will be preparing the university choirs on weekdays. Experienced singers are invited to attend Wednesday night rehearsals with the university concert choir from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. to not only sing “Messiah” choruses, but other Christmas selections as well. Singers hoping to join in on all numbers should come to all Wednesday rehearsals beginning Oct. 27.

However, many community musicians are only available to rehearse on Sunday nights, so Leif Nelson will be preparing the community choir on Sunday nights, beginning this Sunday, Oct. 17. All rehearsals will be at USU Eastern in the CIB Room 120. Select orchestra members will be rehearsing at 6 p.m. and the choir will sing at 7 p.m. The “Messiah” choruses that will be sung are “And the Glory of the Lord,” “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” “Glory to God” (possibly with angel recitatives) and “Hallelujah.”

In addition, USU Eastern will be hosting a Regional Honor Choir Nov. 5 and 6 with singers from around Southeast Utah. The honor choirs will perform at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6. All are invited to attend.

If you have any questions, please reach out at priceutahmessiah@gmail.com.

