Chris Rowley Named Utah’s Weed and Mosquito Supervisor of the Year

The Carbon County Commissioners took the opportunity last week to recognize Chris Rowley, Weed and Mosquito Department Supervisor, for receiving the State of Utah’s Weed and Mosquito Supervisor of the Year award.

Commissioner Larry Jensen invited Rowley to the podium during the commission meeting before explaining that he is responsible for the impossible job of controlling noxious weeds and mosquitoes in the county. The state of Utah identifies weeds, plants and trees that are on the noxious weed list that they then task the county with controlling.

“Chris and his crew do their best with the limited resources we have to give to their department,” Commissioner Jensen shared. “In past years, the crew was larger, but with our budget constraints, the crew has been reduced.”

Commissioner Jensen explained that Rowley’s main responsibility is to control noxious weeds in the road right-of-ways. Rowley has the authority to impose requirements on private property owners that may not be controlling the noxious weeds on their property.

Rowley and his crew are required to obtain licenses to handle the chemicals they use and are also required to follow the labels on each chemical. Commissioner Jensen stated that wind, temperature and even daylight or darkness dictate when and what they are able to spray. He said that the department does a great job with constraints in place.

“Chris is very easygoing and works great with fellow employees, as well as the public. He handles angry citizens with respect and works hard to correct concerns,” said Commissioner Jensen.

With this award presented to Rowley, Commissioner Jensen stated that it proves that he stands out among his peers from the other 28 counties within the state.