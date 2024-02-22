Christiansen Earns Second Straight State Championship

By Julie Johansen

In 2023, Monty Christiansen was the 3A 106-pound state champion. In 2024, he once again earned the 3A State Champion title, this time in the 113-pound class. He met the same opponent in the final match as he did last year and was able to secure a 2-0 decision win.

Christiansen pinned his first opponent, Rodriguez from Canyon Vie. Then, in the quarterfinal match, he had a decision win over Juab’s Blackett. In the semifinals, his win was a 6-2 decision over Union’s Roybal.

Also at the tournament, Emery’s Damon Farley had four wins and only one loss to grab third place. Boden Christman also secured third place with four wins and only one loss. Other Emery wrestlers on the podium were Dixon Peacock with a record of 4-2, earning fifth place, while Mason Stewart also medaled with a sixth-place finish.

The Emery team finished in seventh place overall with 96.5 points.