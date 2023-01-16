Christiansen Invited to Ross Brunson Utah All-Star Dual

ETV News Stock Photo

On Tuesday, the prestigious Ross Brunson Utah All-Star Duals took place. An invitation to compete in the event is, of itself, a huge honor. This year, Spartan Monty Christiansen represented all 106 wrestlers in 3A/4A as he faced Breyton Banks 5A/6A.

In a tight contest, the two all-stars went the distance to determine a winner. Unfortunately, Christiansen ended up on the wrong side of the 7-5 decision. It was still a great day as Christiansen was recognized as one of the top wrestlers of the state by receiving an invitation.