Christiansen Takes State Title

At long last, the 3A State Championship Wrestling took place on Wednesday and Thursday inside the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield. Emery’s Monty Christiansen started off the 106 by defeating his teammate, Dixon Peacock, by pin. He then pinned Juab’s Drake Johnson in the first round in the semis to reach the finals. There he took on the top grappler in Division B, Krew King (North Sanpete). It was a tight battle for the state title that would go the distance. In the end, Christiansen pulled out the win 6-3 to be named State Champion.

After wining his first two matches by pin in 126, Merritt Meccariello (Emery) moved to the consolation round. Once there he would regroup and win out to take third overall. Colin Fausett (Carbon) followed a similar script, winning his first two matches before moving to the consolation bracket. He then won by decision 9-2, 9-4 in his following two matches to take third in 150. Then in 285, Easton Thornley (Emery) started off with back-to-back wins. He then dropped to the consolation bracket, but made it to the 3rd/4th-place match. This one would go the distance, but Thornley would end up on the wrong side of the 5-1 decision, resulting in him taking fourth place overall.

In addition, Corbin Jensen (Emery) and Greg Suwyn (Emery) took fifth in 113 and 175, respectively. Derrick Birch (Emery) took sixth in 120 as did Boden Christman (Emery) in 150. In the team scoring, Juab took first with 291.5 points followed by Morgan with 198 and South Summit with 181.5. Emery came in sixth place with 110 points while Carbon took 12th with 33 points.

The Lady Dinos also competed in the Girls 1A/2A/3A State Championships. There, both Codi Shaw and Fortune Ward each won a round and scored seven points to lead the Lady Dinos. As a team, Carbon scored 30 points to take 18th overall. The top three schools went to Grantsville (274), Juab (187) and Canyon View (183).

Congratulations Christiansen on earning a state championship!