Christina Pay Completes a National Leadership Development Program

Press Release

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way,” John Maxwell.

The National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences is delighted to announce Christina Pay recently finished the eight-month Leadership Experience program. The Leadership Experience was designed to help Family and Consumer Sciences Extension professionals grow as a leader personally and professionally at a local, state, and national level. This competitive program involved bi-monthly professional development opportunities and a mentorship program.

The Leadership Experience class of 2022-23 through the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences included participants who were Extension Agents and Educators across 16 states. These dedicated Extension professionals engaged in topics such as emotional intelligence, diversity, equity, inclusion, community development and navigating change. Additionally, the program matched each mentee with a mentor from another state to support each other and grow together in leadership.

The National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences educates and recognizes Extension professionals who impact the quality of life for individuals, families, and communities nationwide. Please help us congratulate Christina Pay on this great accomplishment and commitment to making an impact as a local leader on individuals and families in the Carbon County community!