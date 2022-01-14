Christman and Christiansen impress at All-Star Duel

Photo by Julie Johansen

Two Spartan grapplers were invited to compete in the prestigious Utah All-Star Duels on Tuesday. The event took place on Utah Valley University and featured the best of the best of Utah wrestling.

Maddex Christman and Byron Christiansen were not only recognized for their continued success this season, but were given a chance to put it on display. Christman won his 190 match by a pin over Ronan Melani (Ridgeline). Christiansen also was also victorious against Heath Clyde (Wasatch) in the 126 weight class, winning by decision 9-4.

These two young men certainly represented Emery well and will be key pieces as the team moves closer to state.