Christmas A La Vivaldi Brings Holiday Cheer to Price

Following a performance in Spring City, Christmas A La Vivaldi traveled to Price City to spread holiday cheer. This concert was hosted at the Price Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 7 p.m.

To begin, the Christmas A La Vivaldi Chamber Group played classics such as “Christmas Time is Here” and “Somewhere in My Memory” before a brief intermission. Then, they returned with soloist Rosalie McMillan to present Christmas A La Vivaldi in 13 movements by Nicholas Greer.

This included “Joy to the World”, “Away in A Manger”, “Carol of The Bells”, “Jingle Bells,” and many more well-known and loved holiday tunes. “Ode to Joy” was then performed before the crowd was invited to join in sing-a-longs with the group.

Christmas A La Vivaldi thanked all of the musicians for their performance, as well as The Southeastern Regional Development Agency (SERDA), Intermountain Electronics and Price City for making the concert possible.