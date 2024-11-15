Christmas A La Vivaldi Concert Announcement

Price City Press Release

Experience the magic of Christmas with a unique twist! Christmas A La Vivaldi is a one-of-a-kind concert that blends beloved Christmas music with the timeless style of Vivaldi, brought to life by Nicholas Greer’s fresh arrangements and performed by the Czech Symphony Orchestra Chamber Group.

Over recent years, Christmas A La Vivaldi has wowed audiences in Utah, with notable performances alongside the Utah Symphony, in Washington D.C. with the National Symphony, and this year, new performances in Florida and Brussels, Belgium.

About the Concert Produced and conceived by Ted Hinckley, music curator for Price Culture Connection, Helper Arts Festival, and Price International Days, the concert features a live chamber orchestra and the internationally acclaimed solo violinist, Rosalie Macmillan. Her masterful playing is sure to captivate and spread holiday cheer.

In addition to Christmas A La Vivaldi, the concert will include cherished Christmas classics by Bach and Beethoven, ending with festive sing-alongs for everyone to enjoy.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 7th

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Price, Utah

Ticket Prices:

$15 in November

$18 in December

$20 on the day of the show

This family-friendly event is sponsored by Price City and EMH Classical Music. Don’t miss this extraordinary Christmas concert—get your tickets early and be part of a holiday experience unlike any other!