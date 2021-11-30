Christmas Cheer Coming to Geary Events Center

By Liz Bryner

Christmas musical offerings begin next week at the Geary Events Center. On Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and 8 pm, the Carbon High combined choirs will be performing at USU Eastern. The Carbon High auditorium is still under construction, and the smaller size of the Geary Events Center requires two back-to-back performances.

The following Thursday, Dec. 9, the USU Eastern combined choirs will be presenting their “Festival of Carols” concert under the direction of conductor Larry Martin and pianist Elise Tuttle. The community choir and orchestra will be joining in to help present four choruses from Handel’s “Messiah,“ and the orchestra will be accompanying other selections as well.

There will be no “Messiah” concert on the first Sunday of December due to COVID restraints, but this concert is intended to fill the gap until the community can resume its regular concert. There is no admission cost for any event but donations will be accepted at the door.