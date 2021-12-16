Christmas Choir Concerts Harmonize at Emery High

By Julie Johansen

Canyon View and San Rafael middle schools combined their choirs for a holiday concert on Monday evening. After a rehearsal at the Emery High auditorium during the day, they met there again to perform for a large audience that evening.

The combined sixth grade choirs started the production singing “All I Want For Christmas,” “Have You Seen Three Kings” and “Old Man Winter.” Choir teachers from both schools, Benjamin Carroll and David Bird, alternated conducting the choirs.

The eighth grade girls and boys from both schools then sang “Christmas is a Feeling,” “It’s the Holiday Season” and “ The Snow Carol.” Mr. Carroll accompanied the students on the flute for some of the numbers.

The final numbers performed were by the combined eighth grade choirs. They sang “A Czech Christmas,” “Rise Up and Follow That Star” and “Mary, Did You Know?” The accompanist for the aforementioned choirs was Jennifer Fauver.

The Emery High choirs then performed their Christmas concert. A group of 12 young men, tenors and bases of the advanced men’s choir, sang “We Three Kings” and “Rejoice.” The women’s choir then performed “Christmas Lullaby” and an original piece composed by Lizzy Carroll entitled “Within the Snow.” Several student soloists then shared their musical talents either by voice or piano.

The evening finale was performed by the entire Emery High choir as they harmonized “Do You See What I See?” and “Star of Bethlehem.” The high school choirs were accompanied by Mrs. Huntsman.