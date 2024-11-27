Christmas Craft Fair Kicks Off Holiday Festivities in Helper

To once again kick-off the celebrations that are hosted for Utah’s Christmas Town, Helper City hosted their annual Christmas Craft Fair at the auditorium over the weekend.

Chock-full of crafts, food items, toys, various gifts and more, the fair had something for every one that attended. Not only could patrons peruse the many, many booths and tables to find unique presents for the holidays, but live entertainment was hosted throughout the weekend, as well as meal options.

For Friday, the entertainment was the Helper Jr. High Band/Choir, the Miss Carbon County Royalty, the Carbon High Drumline, Helper Middle School and Mont Harmon Middle School cheer.

Saturday had a packed schedule of live entertainment, starting with Encore Dance, followed by Dance Technica and Silver Steppers. Sue and Tony Vallejos, Desert Peak Gymnastics, Desert Peak Outlaw cheer, Sally Mauro Singers, Helper Rush and Joslyn Sanders all also graced the stage.