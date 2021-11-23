Christmas Crafts Abound at Helper’s Annual Fair

The first event to kick off the 32nd annual celebrations for Utah’s Christmas Town in Helper City began with a Christmas craft fair.

This fair takes place each year at the Helper Civic Auditorium and began on Nov. 19, ending in the evening on Nov. 20. The fair is a great opportunity to search for unique holiday gifts or personal finds, with many local vendors displaying their crafts.

“Helper’s Christmas Craft Fair was a success in 2021,” Utah’s Christmas Town shared. “Thank you to all our amazing performers, all our vendors and our amazing community who came out in support.”

Don’t miss the next upcoming event for the holiday season in Helper City, which is the Lights on Ceremony. This event lights up Helper’s Main Street each year and will take place on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. Those wishing to attend should meet at the Rio Theatre.