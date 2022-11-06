Christmas Festival Gets More Successful Each Year

By Julie Johansen

The annual Christmas Festival has been hosted in Castle Dale on the first weekend of November for several years. This year’s festival, hosted on Nov. 3-4, was bigger and better than ever.

Over 40 vendors had everything from food to blitz and bangles, while the crowds showed no sign of an inflation crunch. Attendance was huge on both Friday and Saturday.

The proprietor, Shandy Magnuson, wanted to give a big shout out to those who came and shared their talents at the festival, including Ally Sitterud, Encore Dance, San Rafael Cheer, Just Because Singing Group, Mont Harmon Cheer, Rockin’ Senior Dance, USU Eastern drill and drumline, and Carbon and Emery royalty members.