Christmas Story Times Enjoyed at the Price City Library

In conjunction with the annual Christmas Tree Regalia, which benefits the Family Support and Children’s Justice Center, special holiday-themed story times were hosted at the Price City Library this week.

These story times were hosted on Nov. 16 and 17, with two times each day for maximum opportunities for the children. These times were at 4 p.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. and the story times took place in the children’s section of the library.

While in attendance, children were able to participate in an activity, take home a craft and receive a free book. The groups were limited to ten children per group.

The book provided to children on the first day of these story times was “Get Well, Santa!” On the second day, the book that was given to the participants was “Are You Grumpy, Santa?”

There is still plenty of fun to be had before the Christmas holiday arrives. The regalia is continuing to host trees on Price City’s Main Street for bidding, the Grinch will be visiting on Nov. 27 and Santa’s Gift Shoppe is open in the former TougHer Gym building.