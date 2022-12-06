Christmas Treasures Fill Carbon High

Carbon Christmas was in full swing on Saturday as the Christmas Treasures Holiday Market filled the halls of Carbon High School (CHS). Hosted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day, a $.50 entry fee entered attendees into hourly giveaways that were donated by vendors.

The various vendors brought many purchasing and gifting opportunities for all, including clothing, home decor, handmade crafts, gifts, food, candles and more. Santa Claus then paid a special visit to the high school from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and photos with the big guy in red were available for purchase.

Entertainment was also plentiful throughout the day. Nonstop Dance Company, Emery County Royalty, the Sally Mauro Singers, Joslyn Sanders, Helper Rush, Silver Steppers, Carbon High Vocal Jazz, Desert Castle Gymnastics, and Helper, Mont Harmon and Carbon High cheer teams all provided performances from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day.

All proceeds earned through the donations and photos with Santa will go toward Carbon Christmas. Up next for the school’s annual fundraiser is a Bunco night that will be hosted in the CHS cafeteria on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. The community is invited to enjoy evening of food and prizes. The cost for Bunco is $20 per person.