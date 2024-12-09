Christmas Treasures Holiday Market Fills Carbon County Event Center

The 17th annual Christmas Treasures Holiday Market looked a bit different this year, as it relocated from Carbon High School’s halls to the Carbon County Event Center.

Over 50 vendors packed this holiday market, which was hosted on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested could snag decor, baked goods, jewelry, vintage items, clothing, handmade items, food from delicious food trucks and the like.

The event also featured live entertainment a chance to chat with Santa Claus, giveaways, an art contest and so much more.