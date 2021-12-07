Christmas Treasure’s Market Comes to CHS

The halls and gymnasium of Carbon High School were packed on Saturday, welcoming crafters, buyers, entertainment and more to the newly-renovated building for the Christmas Treasures Craft Market.

This market is hosted annually and features something for everyone in attendance. Booths featuring wall decor, clothing, crafts, beekeeping and more were available for those that wished to peruse the fair, while live entertainment was also hosted inside the gymnasium and food was available for purchase.

The entertainment began at 10 a.m. with Linda Johnston’s School of Dance and continued with Mont Harmon and Helper Middle School cheer teams, the Creekview Choir, Sally Mauro Singers, Helper Rush Cheer, Singers Company and ended with Castle Country athletics at 4 p.m. that evening.

Booths were in abundance at the fair as there was a very small price of $0.50 as an entrance fee.