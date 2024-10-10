Christmas Tree Permits Available October 10, 2024, on the Manti-La Sal National Forest

Press Release

Price, UT, October 8, 2024 — Starting Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Christmas Tree permits will be available to purchase online for the Manti-La Sal National Forest at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/59206b93-ebc7-11ea-895c-7e0f799b6940.

The Christmas tree cutting season runs from October 10, 2024 – December 25, 2024, permits are $10 per tree. All needed maps, tree selection guidelines, rules, and tips are available on the Manti-La Sal National Forest’s Recreation.gov site for Christmas Tree permits:https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/59206b93-ebc7-11ea-895c-7e0f799b6940

Cutting a Christmas tree in a national forest is a family tradition for many residents of Utah. Christmas tree outings in the mountains can be unpredictable so always be prepared for winter conditions. Stay on designated roads and trails. Be prepared for slick, snow-packed roads accessing and in cutting areas. Trees must always be cut close to the ground, leaving the stump no higher than six inches. Tree topping is prohibited. No cutting is allowed within two hundred feet of riparian areas (lakes and streams), roads, campgrounds, picnic areas, administrative sites, summer home areas, or within designated closed areas shown on tree cutting maps.

If you have questions, please reach out to your nearest Manti-La Sal National Forest Ranger District:

Manti-La Sal National Forest Supervisor’s Office

599 West Price River Drive

Price, UT 84501

(435) 636-3500