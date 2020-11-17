Christmas Tree Permits Available Online and From Local Vendors

BLM News Release

Manti-La Sal National Forest Christmas tree permits are currently available to purchase online through www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/ as well as from local community vendors. Details about designated cutting areas on Manti-La Sal, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found at https://bit.ly/36MUuuL.

This year’s vendors include Main Street Market in Ferron, Castle Valley Supply in Huntington, the Moab Information Center in Moab, Blanding City Offices in Blanding and the Monticello Visitor Center in Monticello.

The Forest Service decided to move permit sales to recreation.gov as an added convenience for visitors as well as to provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that may remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Households are limited to five permits. The forest did not set a limit to the total number of permits sold this year, which differs from previous years. The Manti-La Sal will not run out of Christmas tree permits.

Please follow all statewide COVID-19 health mandates when visiting vendors. Under the new mask requirement issued on Nov. 8 by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, all Utah residents must wear masks in public and when within six feet of anyone they don’t live with.

To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, visit recreation.gov and search for Manti-La Sal National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.

Fourth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through their local National Forest. To obtain a free Christmas tree permit, visit recreation.gov to apply using the Every Kid Outdoors pass by checking the box indicating you have a pass and entering the pass or voucher number.