Christmas Tree Regalia Benefits Area Children

During the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce luncheon last week, the Christmas Tree Regalia was highlighted for those in attendance. The annual event is hosted by the Friends Board and serves as the lone fundraiser each year for the Family Support and Children’s Justice Center in Carbon and Emery counties.

Emily Wood, who serves as one of the 15 members on the Friends Board, took time to speak on the event. She explained that the funds raised from the regalia help cover costs not funded under government contracts. This includes things such as playground and medical exam equipment, rent payments, interview recording software, special trainings and more.

In fiscal year 2021, the Children’s Justice Center coordinated 63 child abuse interviews, 29 medical exams and provided 405 individual therapy sessions. In addition, the Family Support Center Crisis Nursery cared for 85 individual children at least once. Meanwhile, during the entire year, several children had repeated services, totaling 320 children duplicated.

“Throughout the year, we host several family activities for the whole community,” shared Shelley Wright of the Family Support and Children’s Justice Center. “We celebrated Utah Family Month in June 2021. We recently hosted a trunk or treat and spook alley. Every August, we host the Back-To-School Project. All of the activities that are hosted throughout the year bring in hundreds of children and families.”

The Christmas Tree Regalia supports these services that are offered to the community. This year, 57 trees have been donated and are awaiting bids. Members of the community can views these trees at Price City businesses or on Facebook.

The trees light up at 5 p.m. each evening at businesses in Price City’s downtown district. Members of the community are encouraged to visit the local businesses and view the trees through Dec. 4, which is when the bidding will end. Those that wish to bid on the trees should visit 32auctions.com.

Another upcoming activity in conjunction with the Christmas Tree Regalia includes a viewing of “The Grinch” at the King Koal Theatre on Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. Each child in attendance will receive a Grinch button and the opportunity to take a photo with the green man himself.

Then, on Dec. 6, Santa will parade down Price City’s Main Street beginning at 6 p.m. His route will take him from 300 East to 100 West on Main Street. Santa will also visit with area children on Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Price Civic Auditorium.

Finally, the Christmas Shoppe is open to the community each Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 4 (excluding Thanksgiving Day). The shop is located in the former TougHer Gym building and offers a variety of Christmas decor, gifts, kitchen supplies and more.

Members of the community are invited to attend the various activities upcoming for the Christmas Tree Regalia to support the Family Support and Children’s Justice Center.