Christmas Tree Regalia Celebrates with Lighting Ceremony

The Castle Country Christmas Tree Regalia lighting ceremony was hosted at the Price City Peace Garden on Friday evening.

Price City Mayor Michael Kourianos gave remarks before entertainment came in the form of singing and dancing from local youngsters at the World of Wonder Preschool and Encore Dance Studio. Emily Wood then took time to speak on the history of the regalia, which benefits the local Children’s Justice Center.

A solo performance was also given by Amber-Rae Scott. Following, with the help of an elf, the mayor encouraged the crowd to clap and shout to bring on the lighting of the tree, decorations and blow-ups found throughout the garden.

The lights were illuminated and can be viewed for the remainder of the holiday season. Attendees were also encouraged to enjoy cookies, hot cocoa, and food courtesy of Juniper Pizza Cafe and Ruben’s BBQ.

The purpose of the regalia is to assist with the operational costs of the Children’s Justice Center in both Carbon and Emery counties. This family event features beautifully-decorated trees, entertainment, photo opportunities with Santa Claus, a Christmas Shoppe and more.

Trees can be viewed in the windows of various businesses along Price’s Main Street and are available to bid on until 12 p.m. on Dec. 3.