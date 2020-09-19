Christmas Tree Regalia to Continue in 2020

Press Release

The Friends Board for the Carbon and Emery Children’s Justice Centers is thrilled to sponsor Christmas Tree Regalia once again; however, this year it is going to look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of all participants and patrons is our top priority, so with the approval of the Southeastern Utah Health Department, we have come up with a creative way to still bring the fabulous trees to the community, but in a socially distant and COVID-19 compliant way.

This year’s regalia will feature 30 beautifully-decorated trees and wreaths that will be displayed in the business windows of participating businesses on Price Main Street. As an additional benefit, this year’s regalia should also bring some additional shopping to the participating businesses along with holiday cheer and festivities to Price Main Street.

The regalia will take place from Nov. 13-27. A Friday night stroll down Price Main Street will take place on Nov. 13, 20 and 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A map citing the location of the trees and a list of regalia activities will be provided at the various businesses and online.

We would like to invite you to participate in this fundraiser by donating a fully lighted and decorated Christmas tree. Donating and decorating a Christmas tree can be done by individuals or it can be a great team building activity for business employees, students, church members or community groups. You may decorate a themed tree, a memory tree, an original creation or a traditionally-decorated tree.

If you are unable to decorate the tree, but want to donate the tree and decorations, there will be a committee available to decorate it for you. If you decorate a tree, please secure all ornaments onto the tree. You may decorate your tree at the assigned store from Nov. 2-10.

We will conduct an online auction starting on Nov. 13, and the trees will be awarded to the highest bidder on Friday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Shrink wrap will be provided for the purchaser to wrap and take their tree. If your tree doesn’t sell, you may leave it up through December and pick it up from the store before Jan. 1, 2021. We will accept cash or gift card donations online or at The Grinch Tree, located at Grako’s Tire Pros.

We will also have a Christmas Shoppe on Main Street loaded with Christmas decorations and gift items to purchase.

Delicious food and beverages will be sold for patrons to enjoy during the event.

There will be a drawing for cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200. Tickets will be available at participating businesses or from a Friend’s Board member.

Santa Claus will be at the Price Civic Auditorium on Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information regarding the regalia, contact Connie Hamilton, CJC Friends Board Chairperson, at (435) 650-1170 or mahleres@gmail.com .

The purpose of Christmas Tree Regalia is to assist with operational costs and building improvements for the Family Support and Children’s Justice Centers in Carbon and Emery counties. We hope that with these COVID-19 changes, we can keep the Christmas Tree Regalia tradition alive for our loyal supporters and new friends so that the Family Support and Children’s Justice Centers can continue to receive the funding necessary to provide much needed services to the families and children in Carbon and Emery counties. Thank you for donating to the Castle Country Christmas Tree Regalia. We look forward to your participation in this event!