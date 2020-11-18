Christmas Trees Adorned by Carbon County for Local Families

For the fifth year, Carbon County employees are getting in the Christmas spirit and finding a way to give back to those in need.

This is being demonstrated with the Christmas tree decorating hosted yearly. Committees involving all of the departments within the county are randomly selected and employees contribute to the decoration of the tree.

The trees are then donated to a family in need. These families are selected by the Children’s Justice Center and the trees are delivered within the first week of December. Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes remarked that the event has become a very popular tradition at the county.

“We have generous employees who are willing to step up and help a family in need,” Barnes stated.

Committee number one made the choice to construct a gnome tree while committee number two decided on a farm tree. Committee number three focused their tree on the popular holiday movie “Nightmare Before Christmas.”