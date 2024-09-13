CHS Athletes Save Man’s Life, Receives Standing Ovation

Three Carbon High School (CHS) students received a standing ovation at the school board meeting Wednesday evening for their quick response that saved a man’s life on August 24.

CHS cross country runners Bradley Sweeney, Matthew Stromness and Evan Criddle had just finished competing in the varsity run at the UIAAA Invitational in Spanish Fork when they were returning to their tent. They were alerted to a man nearby who was demonstrating abnormal breathing patterns. The runners quickly assessed the man and immediately noticed he had no pulse and was not breathing.

The team began by opening his airway, while members of Spanish Fork’s team started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) under the guidance of a CHS runner who had also been assessing the man.

A group effort ensued. While some team members continued to assist the man, others ran to locate medical personnel. A Spanish Fork athlete called 911, and another CHS runner began timing how long the man had been without a pulse. Other team members retrieved an automated external defibrillator (AED) and brought it to the scene in an attempt to restart the man’s heart.

Emergency personnel arrived after the CHS team cleared a path for the medics. After three shocks with the AED, the man became responsive.

“It was a very, very good teamwork experience. Without the team, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did,” Sweeney said.

Carbon School Board, followed by the audience, applauded the athletes with a standing ovation.

“This is phenomenal,” said Superintendent Mika Salas, who spoke for the board and expressed their admiration for the athletes’ swift response. She praised the students for using their training effectively, finding help and clearing a path for EMS.

“We love celebrating kids for winning games and championships but this is life-saving work, and we are just so proud,” Supt. Salas said.

Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos was also invited to the board meeting to recognize the cross country runners for their life-saving efforts. He explained that the skills being taught in schools are crucial for the future. As the mayor, he enjoys working with the youth and is continually impressed by them.

“What’s apparent to us in the community is that things are being taught to our youth, and they are embracing this training. They are putting it to work,” said Mayor Kourianos. “They are fearless. They’re strong.”

The three athletes were then applauded once again to conclude the agenda item.