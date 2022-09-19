CHS Athletic Directors Recognized for Encouraging Sportsmanship

Recognitions were in order during Carbon School Board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday evening for Carbon High School’s (CHS) Athletic Directors Amy Fox and Teresa Pulsipher.

Each year, Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) sponsors a program called “Raise – the – Bar: Sportsmanship Matters” as a way to encourage schools to promote and exhibit great sportsmanship on and off the field. At the end of each school year, an application is submitted and reviewed by UHSAA’s Sportsmanship Committee to determine if the school has met the criteria to earn a star for their sportsmanship banner. Due to the efforts of Fox and Pulsipher, CHS was recognized and awarded a silver star for completing the second level of sportsmanship requirements.

Fox and Pulshiper have initiated new concepts to reach this next level including “Fan of the Game” and “Player of the Week”, along with impressively changing the atmosphere of the student section at home games.

“The efforts do not go unnoticed,” said Superintendent Mika Salas.

With a new focus in mind, UHSAA has also joined forces with Utah Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association for new program titled “Do Rowdy Right – Cheer for Your Team and Not Against Your Opponent.” The concept of this program is to TEAM-Up to Teach, Enforce, Award and Model good sportsmanship in the schools, communities and across the state.

“On behalf of the UHSAA and the Sportsmanship Committee, we congratulate these schools for making sportsmanship a priority”, stated the letter from UHSAA awarding Carbon for their efforts.