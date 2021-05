By Traci Bishop

As a way to sendoff the 2020-21 school year, those that are a part of band at Carbon High School welcomed many to the school’s auditorium on Tuesday night.

The band students treated those in attendance to many musical renditions on a wide array of instruments, including piano, trumpet, guitar and more.

This concert is hosted at the end of each school year as a way to showcase the progress that the students have made in their musical prowess.