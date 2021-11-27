CHS Choir Brings Christmas Cheer

Continuing with the holiday spirit, the Christmas Tree Regalia worked in conjunction with the Carbon High School (CHS) choir for Christmas Caroling on Main.

Those that are part of the high school choir met on Price’s Main Street, beginning at Banasky Insurance. They then traveled down the street, crooning festive holiday classics that all have come to know and love.

The music was enjoyed by the many community members, friends, families and others that were perusing the city’s Main Street for shopping and to admire the trees that are featured for bid through the regalia.

Santa’s Gift Shoppe is still open in TougHer Gym’s previous location. Up next for the regalia is the highly-anticipated Santa parade, which is scheduled for the evening of Dec. 2.