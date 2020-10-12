CHS Choir Presents “We Won’t Stop Dreaming” *Photo Gallery*

Carbon High’s choral department presented “We Won’t Stop Dreaming” for friends and family last week. Following social distancing guidelines, the Dinos spread across the stage for various performances throughout the evening.

The Musettes, concert choir, men’s choir and vocal jazz groups all took the stage throughout the evening under the direction of choral instructor Arthella Williams.

The vocal jazz group includes Jenna Birch, Garrett Black, Boyd Bradford, Garrett Bryner, Pierce Bryner, Mason Frame, Blake Grundy, Gabrielle Hansen, Jamie Hapsmith, Nathan Hobbs, Thalyn Lyman, Brooke Moosman, Graydee Noyes, Emily Parry, Haylie Powell, Jezmin Pressett, Mielee Prettyman, Jaydea Price, Shalyce Rauhala, Kaylie Sharp, Lindsey Snow, Erin Stromness and Gideon Wilkinson.

Participants in men’s choir include Zane Burton, Connor Childs, William Clark, Caigen Garner, Cameron Jones, Lance Kemple, Alex Miller, Joseph Morley, Wesley Murray, Dalyn Rappleyea, Logan Rappleyea, Arlo Rich, Triston Rich and Diego Vega-Morales.

Concert choir participants include Alexzaia Arno, Desiree Childs, Dylan Curtis, Taylorann Dalpaiz, Tabitha Davis, Kasia Earl, Nathan Engar, Rylie Frandsen, Danielle Gunderson, Kenidee Gunter, Gentrie Hansen, Spencer Hepworth, Carter Heugly, Emma Holm, Payton Hopes, Bryce Judd, Liam Kerr, Beverly Lancaster, Tacie Larsen, Gavin Miller, Parker Morgan, Jacob Nelson, Laurie Parry, Sean Stromness, Gracie Tatton, Spencer Tullis, Brooklyn Tweddell, Gabrielle Vasquez, Braxton Ware and Michael Willson.

Finally, the Musettes include Alexandrina Allen, Zoey Anderson, Mckenzie Barney, Ada Bradford, Mia Crompton, Rachelle Grant, Ellie Hanson, Audrey Hatch, Haylie Holzer, Jennacie Jeffery, December Jensen, Riylee Johnson, Brittney Jorgensen, Elizabeth Judd, Savannah Justesen, Tacie Larsen, Ashton Lessar, Ember Lyman, Ariana Mastin, T’Kiah McArthur, Isabelle Nelson, Harley Olsen, Olivia Powell, Brilyn Prettyman, Makayla Scovill, Taylor Secor, Kalli Sherman, Ashley Shorts, Allie Smith, Kylan Sorenson, Lillian Spendlove, Sophia Taylor, Amiah Timothy, Makaila Trucks and Hannah Wilson.