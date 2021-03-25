CHS Drama Named Region 12 Champs

The Region 12 drama competition was hosted at Carbon High School (CHS) on March 26 and 27. Drama students throughout the region have worked hard for many months to prepare for their time in the spotlight.

The hard work of the Dinos paid off as they were named the Region 12 champions. The one-act took second place with their rendition of “Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” which the students previously presented for their parents before showtime.

“This was one of the strongest teams I have had in eight years of teaching theatre at Carbon High,” stated CHS’s Steve Pay.

In the pantomime category, Easton Horsley and T’kiah McArthur took second place. They were joined by fellow Dino Graydee Noyes in fourth place. In humorous monologue, Emma Holm took third and was followed by Jamie Hapsmith in sixth place. Ryker Childs was given the honor of being named the best actor in a one-act, while Hunter Heath took the honor of best student director for the one-act.

The awarding continued with Heath and Leonard Livingston securing second place in musical theater, followed by Blake Grundy in seventh place. Shaylan Morrison and Nellie Heaton took sixth and seventh place, respectively, in dramatic monologue. The classical scene category saw the duo of Brooklyn Tweddell and Zoe Black in fourth place, followed by Isabelle Nelson and Audrey Hatch in fifth.

Finally, Jaydea Price, Ryker Childs and Jack Livingston were named the champions of the contemporary scenes category. Every member of the team in the individual event categories, as well as the one-act, qualified for the state tournament, which will be hosted at American Leadership Academy on April 22-24.

For Emery High School (RHS), there were 22 student in attendance and all 22 qualified for state. Twenty of the 22 made it into the finals, which EHS Theater Teacher Neal Peacock stated was a great accomplishment.

Adri Moon placed first in humorous monologues, while Madilyn Simmons placed third in dramatic monologues. Kaleigh McCandless, Kaylee Durrant and Matthew Seely placed first in classical scenes and Kyler Minchey, Miranda Pace and Danika Farley came just after in third.

EHS closed out the competition in contemporary scenes as Haley and Aubrey Guymon and Shaylee Grange took first place, Faryn Hulse and Kadrianne Bird nabbed second place and Lauryn Moon and Dallin Braun rounded out the scoring in third place. Emery came in third in sweepstakes as they had to cancel their play due to a positive COVID-19 test.