CHS Hosts Choir Festival Concert *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon High School (CHS) choir festival concert was hosted on Monday evening in the school’s auditorium. Director Arthella Dean welcomed those in attendance as well as instrumentalists Mrs. George, Audrey Hatch, Brendan Bryner and Rusty Seeley, who accompanied the choir students throughout the evening.

The music began with the men’s choir, who sang “Cantate Deo,” “Bonse Aba” and “My America.” Following this, a special feature was performed by Mariah George entitled “The Cherry Tree.”

The musettes then took the stage to entertain the crowd with “Pur Ti Miro,” “Al Shlosha D’Varim” and “I’ll Tell My Ma.” A second special feature, “A Poor Wayfaring Stranger,” was performed by Erin Martin and Haylie Holzer before the vocal jazz was welcomed onstage.

They performed “O Magnum Mysterium,” “Bright Morning Stars” and “TaReKiTa” before being joined by the concert choir to round out the evening with “Gloria Patri,” “Omnia Sol” and “Swing Down Chariot.”