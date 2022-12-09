CHS Jazz Band Icebreaker Jazz Festival

Carbon School District Press Release

On Monday, Nov. 21, the Carbon High jazz band traveled to the Icebreaker Jazz Festival in Orem. It was an opportunity for the jazz band to perform in the new state-of-the-art performance facility at Utah Valley University.

The Dinos performed for students from other high schools and for jazz faculty members of the university. They received a recording with dictated comments about their performance and also had the opportunity to attend a workshop from a university professor of music.

“This is a great opportunity for students to have a great educational experience and also be motivated and more aware of what they are capable of doing,” said Carbon High Band Director Adam Cunningham.