CHS Marching Band and Color Guard Recognized for Back-to-Back Championships

Carbon High School’s (CHS) marching band and color guard were honored at the Carbon School Board meeting Wednesday for winning the state title for the second year in a row.

The group earned the top spot at the Utah Music Education Association State Marching Band Championship, also known as the Red Rocks Invitational, held Nov. 8 at Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah.

“We’re proud of the work these students do,” said CHS Band Director Adam Cunningham. “They put in a lot of hours.”

The marching band and color guard consist of 84 students. Cunningham emphasized the dedication required throughout their long season. From rehearsing in 100-degree summer heat to practicing in 16-degree winter temperatures, the students push through a wide range of conditions.

“They definitely have a long season. [They] go through a lot of different climates and positions and have to work really hard to put it all together,” Cunningham said.

Superintendent Mika Salas concluded the recognition by thanking Cunningham and Chris Sweeney for their commitment to the students’ success.