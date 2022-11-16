CHS Marching Band Named 3A State Runners-Up

Press Release

Through the summer and fall, the Carbon High Marching Band and Color Guard can be found marching through city streets and playing from the bleachers during football games. But what you may not know is that it doesn’t end there. Starting as early as July, these kids and teachers morph into a strong, determined, competitive unit ready to take on other bands in battle along the Wasatch Front and St. George.

Often referred to as the “Marching Arts,” half-time fields are very entertaining, but also a highly competitive event throughout the state of Utah. Band and color guard members attend leadership camps and skills camps during the off season in order to prepare for what can be grueling weeks of practice throughout the competition season.

Weeks could consist of two to three days of rehearsal, a football game Friday night and a competition on Saturday. Throw in a community event or a homecoming activity and you witness the dedication required for the cause. The hours put in are not unnoticed by Carbon Director of Bands Adam Cunningham.

“Attendance at rehearsals and at performances is vital to our group,” he said. “These kids put in the time and the work shows in the product they put on the field.” Much like the athletic teams the band supports, each student plays a role and is important to the goals of the group.

Having attended four previous competitions, the Dinos traveled to St. George on Friday, Nov. 4 for the season’s final test. They performed well and returned home with their very first state runner-up trophy. All season long, Carbon, Delta, Ogden and Canyon View High Schools have been taking turns leading the pack. But in the end, it was Ogden that took the state title, with Carbon in second place. Canyon View finished third, with Delta and Grand County in fourth and fifth, respectively.

As the off-season gets started, the band shifts gears and starts preparing for concerts, basketball pep band performances and their annual evaluative performances. The color guard awaits its winter guard season coming off of a fourth place finish at state last year.

There are still opportunities for students interested in color guard this winter. Contact Kaytie Johnson (johnsonkayt@carbonschools.org) or Heather Arrieta (arrietah@carbonschools.org) if your high school student is interested. If your child is interested in next fall’s marching band campaign, contact Adam Cunningham at cunninghamad@carbonschools.org.