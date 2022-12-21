CHS Marching Band Recognized by School Board

The Carbon High School (CHS) marching band was recognized during the Carbon School Board’s meeting last week. The marching band was brought in front of the board on Wednesday evening for earning the runner-up trophy for their successful performance at state last month.

The band battled this season in a competitive division against Delta, Ogden, Canyon View and Grand. Ogden secured the first-place trophy at state with Carbon in second. They were followed by Canyon View in third, Delta in fourth and Grand in fifth.

Carbon Director of Bands Adam Cunningham expressed that he was very proud of the work and time that the band invests into not only representing CHS, but the community as a whole. Practices for the new season begin as early as March to prepare the band for several parades that they participate in throughout the summer, including the Days of ’47 parade in July.

Superintendent Mika Salas ended the recognition by thanking both Cunningham and assistant director Chris Sweeney for their devoted time spent with the band.

“They wouldn’t be here without you with all your work and dedication,” included Salas.