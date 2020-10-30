CHS Marching Band to Compete This Saturday for State Title

Press Release

Back in July, the Carbon High Marching Band and Color Guard set out to create a halftime show not knowing whether they would finish the season or not. But, after six football game performances, four statewide competitions and several community events, the coronavirus has not slowed the group down.

In a time of face masks, social distancing and scaled back crowds, the Utah Music Educators Association broke down several obstacles to allow the 2020 marching band competition season to still move forward and compete.

“Back in August, we watched as Colorado, California and other states started cancelling their circuits. This made us really nervous,” said Chris Sweeney, the band’s assistant director. “We reevaluated what we were doing and made some changes to accommodate all the protocols needed to meet the COVID-19 mandates put in place here in Utah.”

In all, only two states across the country allowed their high school bands to march competitively. The precautions bands have adapted to have been difficult, but Carbon’s band has taken them in stride and is about to complete a very successful season this weekend.

In their travels, the band performs music from several western classics and radio hits. “Go West” is the theme this competition season and includes songs like “Blazing Saddles,” The Good, Bad, and the Ugly.” “The Magnificent Seven” and “Hoe Down” from Rodeo. Also on the playlist is Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” and the Eagles’ classic “Desperado.”

The band and color guard are currently in the most productive season they have experienced since returning to competition six years ago. They are currently ranked third in the 3A classification and look to improve on that ranking this weekend. “We see improvement every time the band takes the field, and the kids work very hard to be better with each chance they get,” said Adam Cunningham, CHS Director of Bands.

Earlier in the season, the band’s color guard welcomed the addition of color guard tech Maria Rivas to the guard. “Maria has breathed new life into the group. She has tirelessly taught the girls technique and artistry that has taken the them to a new level,” said Sweeney. Through four competitions, the CHS Color Guard has consistently finished in second place, just shy of winning the caption.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has created many difficulties throughout the season, it has also produced some new possibilities. Due to COVID restrictions, stadium crowds have been reduced and there is limited seating for spectators. However, media entities have stepped up and live streamed all competitions, allowing family and friends of the band to view the performances from home.

To watch the Carbon High Marching Band and Color Guard compete at the Red Rocks Invitational this Saturday, Oct. 31, at 12:15 p.m., go to https://www.ksl.com/watchit/event/45924

The band and color guard wish to thank all of the amazing band parents, community members, and the Carbon School District and Carbon High administration that continue to support them and help them reach their goals. Also, a huge thank you to Chris Livingston, Mont Harmon Middle School Band Director, and Marcos Navarro, Helper Middle School Band Director, for their endless hours of service to our program.