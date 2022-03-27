CHS Prepares Sterling Scholars for Competition

Carbon School District Press Release

“Students come from every region in Utah, bringing their skills, talents and academic acumen to the Sterling Scholar Awards in search of recognition and college money.

This statewide academic competition features the following categories: Agriculture Science, Business and Marketing, Computer Technology, Dance, English, Family and Consumer Sciences, World Languages, General Scholarship, Mathematics, Music, Science, Social Science, Speech and Drama, Skilled and Technical Science Education, and Visual Arts.

Each of the finalists are judged on personal achievements and awards compiled in their portfolios as well as their interviews with the judges. The finalists are judged on scholarship, leadership and citizenship.” (Sterling Scholars: Here are Utah’s 2022 semifinalists; Deseret News)

The interview process is what volunteers Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood, teacher Adam Cunningham, sophomore counselor Brandi Stamatakis and librarian Heather Baker used March 22 for. As the scholars will be traveling to Monticello High School this week for the Southeast Region Competition, the volunteers gave them one more opportunity to practice their interviewing skills. This was the fifth round of mock interviews for the scholars, and the interviewers wanted to model this round as close to the actual interview as possible.

They began by asking the scholars to introduce themselves, after which they began to inquire about the project/portfolio. Students were asked questions such as what type(s) of community service they were involved in, how they perceived their ability to utilize the subject of their Sterling Scholar category in the future, how they go about balancing school, social life, community service and personal life, and what unique student experiences may impact their scholar experience.

Throughout the interview process, the interviewers took notes to give to the candidates at a later time for one last preparatory push before the actual interviews this week. We wish all of our outstanding Sterling Scholars good luck!