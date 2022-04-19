CHS ProStart Management Team Recognized

Carbon High School’s ProStart management team was recognized during Wednesday’s Carbon School Board meeting for taking first place in the state competition. The team, consisting of Alyssa Ellis, Mikel Furner and Sydnie Callahan, met with CTE teacher and ProStart instructor Troy Chilcott at the podium to describe their competition to the school board.

The state ProStart competition took place on March 10 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City where every team in the state met and competed against one another. For the competition, the team had to create and develop a restaurant concept from start to finish. This included the location of the potential restaurant, marketing techniques to ensure a successful business and 12 menu items with their corresponding costs.

Their potential restaurant was named “SAM’s Place,” which symbolized the first initial of each member of the team. The team revolved their restaurant around the local college and placed it within the strip mall to target local college students.

Their menu items consisted of flatbreads, sandwiches and protein bowls, along with dips and wings for appetizers. They did not forget the desserts, which included shakes, skillet cookies and brownies. Their plan also included an app, special deals and a trivia night to boost business.

The management team will now travel to Washington DC to compete in the national ProStart Invitational on May 6.