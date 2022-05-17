CHS ProStart Team Competes at Nationals

Three Carbon Dinos recently traveled to Washington DC to compete in the National ProStart Management Invitational. The team was comprised of seniors Mikell Furner, Sydnie Callahan and Alyssa Ellis.

The Carbon High team was tasked with creating a restaurant concept for the competition. SAM’s Place (Sydnie, Alyssa and Mikell) consisted of a menu, complete with costs and photos of the menu items, a floor plan and two marketing tactics.

FCCLA Region 3 Advisor Troy Chilcott stated that they were then judged based on their concept, costing, the way that the team presented themselves and general knowledge of the restaurant industry.

Though the team did not place in the top five, they have not yet received their final judging rubrics yet. “These girls represented Carbon High and Utah very well,” Chilcott concluded.