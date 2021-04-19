CHS Tennis Continues to Roll *Photo Gallery*

It was another impressive week for the Dinos as they extended their win streak. Carbon swept San Juan 5-0 on Tuesday in Blanding with Jack Livingston not dropping a game in second singles. Preston Condie won first singles 6-1, 7-5 while Leonard Livingston took third singles 6-2, 6-0. Derrick Jorgensen and Alex Callahan in first doubles won their match 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 while Camden Chamberlain and Zach Gregersen handily won 6-1, 6-2 in second doubles.

The Dinos followed that up with another sweep, 5-0, over Grand on Thursday. Chamberlain and Gregersen did not lose a single game while Jack only dropped one game in his victory. Condie was also dominate, winning 6-3, 6-0. Leonard was involved in a game with a lot of momentum swings, but he prevailed 7-6, 0-6, 6-1. Jorgensen and Callahan helped complete the sweep with their 7-5, 6-4 win.

The team then went to the St. George tourney over the weekend. The Dinos fell to Juab 1-4 as Chamberlain and Gregersen were the only ones to triumph in second doubles. Carbon rebounded well, however, with wins against Cedar Valley (3-2) and Gunnison (4-1). Condie, Jack, and Chamberlain and Gregersen proved winners in each of the two matches.

On Saturday, the athletes were separated in different brackets based on their experience. Condie excelled in the gold division and took second place while Jack did a phenomenal job in the silver division by winning the entire thing. Carbon will host Richfield on Tuesday before playing Wasatch Academy on the road on Thursday. The Dinos will then head to the Vernal Tournament this weekend.