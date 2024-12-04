CHS Theatre Captivates Audience in Anastasia the Musical *Photo Gallery*

Carbon High School Theatre put on quite the performance in their rendition of Anastasia, the musical. Earlier this year, Carbon High School announced that Katie Rowley would be taking over in the theatre department. Rowley announced that Carbon Theatre would be performing Anastasia as her first production.

Anastasia was Directed by Rowley, with music provided by Kaitlyn Ipson and choreography by Tori Frandsen. The stage was set for Russia, early 1920’s, with a young Anastasia, played by Kahlan Cunningham and her Grandmother, the Empress, played by Joslyn Sanders.

Act l set the tone for the Romanov family and gave a glimpse into the very luxurious life they lived. It highlighted the special relationship shared between young Princess Anastasia and her Grandmother, the Empress.

Act l provided quite the drama, as the actors took the audience through the dramatic scenes to end the Romanov family. Fast forwarding into the life of a young Anya, played by Sofiya Christensen. Christensen has become quite the actress over the years, as she has starred in several productions.

Young Anya was a lowly street sweeper when she met Dmitry, played by Tyler Morris and Vlad Popov, played by Tage Noyes. Morris and Noyes were quite the comedic duo.

Dayton King, played the captivating role of Gleb Vaganov, the Russian soldier who had been tasked with either capturing Anya or being the person who brings and end to Anya if it is discovered that she truly is the once young Princess Anastasia. Many students of Carbon High showed off quite the musical talent as they performed musical solos throughout the musical.

Act ll depicted all of the many adventures and trials that the trio had to endure to get to Paris. As Anya continued to try and come to terms with the person she was supposed to be, to slowly remembering exactly who she has always been.

There were several captivating musical performances by Countess Lily, played by Joyce Davis, Tsar Nicholas ll, played by DuRyan Salle and many others. Dance performances were by Gauge Holm, Andrus Daniel, Lilee Larabee, Alasen Childs, Adelia Peacock, Artemis Lee, Abbey Mason, Tianna Peacock, Nadia Covarrubias, Sabrina Sharp and Cecily Riley and captivated the audience.

Of course, the show wouldn’t have been possible without all of the music, sound and stage technicians ensuring that everything went as planned. Carbon High’s next scheduled performance is Treasure Island, which will take place in February.