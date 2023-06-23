CHS Track State Champs Recognized by School Board

Carbon High School’s track and field state champions were showcased during the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening. Head coach Jimmy Jewkes was introduced to the podium to assist in recognizing the state champions.

During the state championship that took place in May, the Carbon Dinos impressed by bringing home state titles in the girls’ sprint medley team, girls’ 800 meter and boys’ high jump.

Carbon’s sprint medley team consisted of Kinlee Lewis, Gianna White, Mia Crompton and Rozlyn Stowe. The team not only secured the state title with a time of 4:13:79, but also broke the school’s record for the second time that season.

The state title hunt did not stop for freshman Stowe. After competing in the sprint medley race, she moved on to the 800 meter. She crossed the finish line with a time of 2:14:64, four seconds faster than second place.

The third title came from Traxton Jewkes. After being named a state champion in high jump the year prior as a freshman, Jewkes arrived at the track ready to defend his state title. He earned the title by clearing 6’2” in the high jump.

“These guys and ladies have done a really great job,” expressed coach Jewkes. “They are just an amazing group of athletes to coach.”