CHS’s Amanda Barfuss Receives Apples for Teacher Award

For November’s recognition of AJB Broadcasting’s Apple for Teachers, Carbon High School dance teacher Amanda Barfuss was honored for her exceptional teaching and unwavering dedication to her students during the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The nomination letter, submitted by Jocelyn Shorts, was read aloud to the school board by AJB’s Taylor Warnock. In the letter, Shorts began by expressing that there are a million reasons why Barfuss deserves this recognition. While Barfuss is dedicated to teaching, she also uses her position to assist students in their personal growth and life skills.

“Mrs. Barfuss is one of those teachers you look up to in the past, present, and future,” the letter read. “She never stops giving you ways to improve.”

Shorts explained that Barfuss’ teaching style extends far beyond the classroom.

“She sets her students up for the real world while also being there when they need help,” the letter continued. “Not only does she teach skills specific to her class, but she also teaches life lessons and personal skills to help you move forward in life.”

Shorts also noted that Barfuss fosters a positive and open learning environment where students feel comfortable asking questions and making mistakes. According to Shorts, Barfuss encourages students to be content with their environment, to accept things as they are and to understand that mistakes are part of the learning process.

“This way of viewing things has helped me understand that class is a time to learn and make those stupid mistakes,” Shorts wrote.

Shorts emphasized that Barfuss is a teacher who always goes above and beyond to make students feel seen, creating a relaxed atmosphere for conversation.

“She is a very well-rounded human being. Someone who leaves a mark on your life,” Shorts concluded. “I can’t tell you how much she has affected my life in a really positive way.”

Barfuss approached the podium to accept her award from AJB Broadcasting’s CJ McManus. She expressed that Shorts brightens her day, just like all of her students do, noting their willingness to learn and their open-mindedness.

“I would say Jocelyn has made as much of an impression on me as hopefully I’ve made on her,” Barfuss shared.