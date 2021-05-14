CHS’s Ted Bianco Named the UHSAA Coach of the Year

Carbon School Board members took time to recognize Ted Bianco during their meeting on Wednesday evening as he was named the Utah High School Athletic Association (UHSAA) Coach of the Year.

Bianco has spent 32 years coaching. In that time, the Carbon High girls’ basketball team has been the three-pete champions for the academic state championship. Bianco stated that, academically, they are always great in the classroom.

“We have a lot of kids here that work hard and I’m happy that I got to be a part of that,” Bianco stated.

Of the 32 years as a coach, Bianco has also taught for 30 of them. He remarked that a person is only as good as the people that they work with and the kids are the reason that he received the recognition, also sharing that he is going to miss them.

Jeff Richens of the school board stated that as much good as Bianco has done with the student athletes on the court, they cannot ignore the great success in the classroom and helping the students achieve and prepare for the future.