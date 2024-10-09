Cindi Curry Receives Inaugural Citizen of the Year Award

Cindi Edwards Curry, who is a very well-known business owner and resident of Helper City, was recently presented with the inaugural Citizen of the Year Award. This award will become a yearly nomination and was presented to Curry by Keith Bateman, who is the Chairman of the Board of The Helper Project.

“Ask any of the locals about Cindi and these are some of the things you’ll hear: she’s caring, irreplaceable, invaluable, amazing, family oriented and knows how to serve up a great meal at the famous Balance Rock Eatery & Pub,” stated The Helper Project’s Mequelle Woodruff. “Most importantly, Cindi is known as a person who cares for others above her own self.”

It was also stated that Curry gives her time and dedication to the care of the community members, as well as the beautification of historic Helper’s Main Street.