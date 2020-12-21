Cities Throughout Utah to Host Events for Statehood Celebration

Price City Press Release

Price City is proud and honored to be a host of the statehood fireworks celebration that is taking place throughout the entire state. In Price City, the fireworks are planned to be launched from the south end of Wood Hill to ensure everyone in the community can have a good view. An alternate location is in the parking lot near Price City Hall.

Fireworks will light the skies above all 29 counties in Utah as part of the 125th anniversary of statehood.

The firework shows will happen statewide at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2021, following a 30-minute TV special featuring performances from many of the state’s most notable musicians, dancers and others.

“These fireworks celebrate 125 years of Utah excellence, but they are also a promise that the next 125 years will be even better,” said Gov.-elect Spencer J. Cox. “They also provide a wonderful opportunity for everyone to celebrate safely together.”

All of the shows will be presented in locations that allow for public viewing from cars or with proper social distancing. Large gatherings in confined spaces, such as a stadium, will not be allowed.

A full list of fireworks shows can be found online by clicking here.