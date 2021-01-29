City Council Approves Price Municipal Corporation Water Conservation Plan

Councilwoman Terry Willis kicked off the Wednesday evening Price City Council meeting with the safety seconds. The councilwoman stated that she had worked to come up with tips to help make the workplace safe.

The first tip was to understand the risks in order to take steps to reduce the possibility of work-related illness or injury. The second was to reduce work stress as stress can lead to depression, problems with concentrations, sleep issues and more. The third was to take regular breaks to stay fresh.

Councilwoman Willis also spoke on lifting objects properly and protecting the muscles, wearing protective equipment and staying sober. She stated that three percent of workplace fatalities involved drugs or alcohol. She also shared that employers are legally obligated to provide a safe working environment.

Following this, the council tackled the possible approval of the Price Municipal Corporation Water Conservation Plan, which is the 2020-2026 plan. Miles Nelson spoke on this, stating that it is a requirement by the Department of Environmental Quality for the drinking water quality. The plan was previously presented to the council and part of the plan will include having a Water Conservation Committee meet and review issues.

This is a requirement by the state that is new and extra time was given to put it in place. Councilwoman Willis remarked that she was surprised after reviewing the water report to see how much uncounted loss the city seems to have. Nelson said one of the tasks would be to look at that as well as the waterline breaks and estimates.

Nelson stated that they will review estimates to see how accurate they have been. It was then explained that it is typical to have 15 to 20 percent water loss per year. This year was higher than the normal at 30%.

Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos then pointed out that some city employees recently found a leak that they were able to fix and said that it was commendable and a huge find. From there, Councilman Rick Davis moved to approve the resolution, which was seconded by Councilman Layne Miller.