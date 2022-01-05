CITY OF GREEN RIVER – RESOLUTION NO. R06-2021

Be it hereby resolved by the City Council of the City of Green River, Utah:
The City Council of the City of Green River, Utah, will meet in regular session at Green River City Hall, 460 East Main Street at 7:00 p.m., on the following dates for the 2022 calendar year:
Tuesday, January 11
Tuesday, February 8
Tuesday, March 8
Tuesday, April 12
Tuesday, May 10
Tuesday, June 14
Tuesday, July 12
Tuesday, August 9
Tuesday, September 13
Tuesday, October 11
Tuesday, November 8
Tuesday, December 13
Approved by the City Council of the City of Green River on the 14th day of December, 2021.
Conae Black, CMC
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 5, 2022.