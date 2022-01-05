CITY OF GREEN RIVER – RESOLUTION NO. R06-2021

Be it hereby resolved by the City Council of the City of Green River, Utah:

The City Council of the City of Green River, Utah, will meet in regular session at Green River City Hall, 460 East Main Street at 7:00 p.m., on the following dates for the 2022 calendar year:

Tuesday, January 11

Tuesday, February 8

Tuesday, March 8

Tuesday, April 12

Tuesday, May 10

Tuesday, June 14

Tuesday, July 12

Tuesday, August 9

Tuesday, September 13

Tuesday, October 11

Tuesday, November 8

Tuesday, December 13

Approved by the City Council of the City of Green River on the 14th day of December, 2021.

Conae Black, CMC

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 5, 2022.