City of Green River to Receive Brownfield Cleanup Funding

Press Release

The City of Green River will receive $500,000 under the EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant program.

“With this funding, communities across the State of Utah will benefit from environmental cleanups and the economic and job benefits that they bring,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “I applaud Green River for making critical environmental and financial investments that support entire communities.”

“Receipt of this support is a critical step in identifying suspected challenges in Green River’s built environment. This will give Green River property owners, the city and the community of Green River the hard data it needs to make the town a more welcoming place to visit and an even more pleasant place to live,” said Ren Hatt, Green River City Mayor. “I am grateful for all the work that has gone into making receipt of this grant possible and acknowledge the heavy workload and continued local participation necessary to make this a success.”

With this funding, the City of Green River will complete a brownfields site inventory and conduct 27 environmental site assessments. Grant funds will be used to develop five cleanup plans and support community outreach activities. Targeting the city’s Broadway and Main Street corridors, which contain over 20 potential brownfield sites, the city plans to prioritize three abandoned gas stations, a historic bank building, and a vacant motel and nightclub.

Additional Background

A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant. Redevelopment made possible through the program includes everything from grocery stores and affordable housing to health centers, museums, greenways and solar farms.

Contact Conae Black at (435) 564-3448 ext 2 for further information and questions.